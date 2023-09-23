Shah Rukh Khan gives a shout out his Jawan styling team as he replies to fan question; ‘They forced me…’

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar reclaimed his throne after a four-year-long hiatus with two back-to-back mega-blockbusters that hit the theatres in 2023. King Khan made a massive comeback to the screens with Pathaan, the spy thriller which hit the theatres in January, this year. It was followed by the recent blockbuster Jawan, the mass entertainer which was released on September 7, Friday.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan had a fun interaction with his fans on Twitter and won the internet as usual with his witty answers and unmatched wisdom. In the #ASKSRK session, the superstar revealed what he thought about his styling in Jawan, as he answered a fan's question.

Shah Rukh Khan gives a shout out to his Jawan styling team

As you may know, King Khan won the hearts of audiences with his stunning double actor in the Atlee directorial, which is now set to emerge as one of the all-time highest-grossing films of Hindi cinema. Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Captain Vikram Rathore, and his son, Azad Rathore IPS in Jawan. Even though the superstar impressed his fans with both his looks in the movie, his get-up as Vikram Rathore has clearly emerged as the winner.

During the #ASKSRK session which was held on Twitter on Friday evening, a fan complimented Shah Rukh Khan for his look in the Faraatta song sequence, and posted: "Give a raise to the person who styled you in #Faraatta #ASKSRK." Shah Rukh Khan, who replied to the fan, gave a shout out to his styling team and wrote: "Ok will give Shaleena, Pooja, and their team a gift. They forced me to wear these colors #Jawan."

Have a look at Shah Rukh Khan's tweet, below:

About Jawan

The mass entertainer marked the Bollywood debuts of the renowned Tamil filmmaker Atlee, lady superstar Nayanthara, and popular young musician Anirudh Ravichander. Nayanthara played the female lead as Narmada Rai IPS, a fierce cop and lady love of Azad in the film.

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, made a special appearance as Aishwarya, the wife of Vikram and mother of Azad. Vijay Sethupathi, the National award-winner played lead antagonist Kaalie Gaekwad in the movie, which is bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan's home banner, Red Chillies Entertainment.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan has a heartwarming reply as fan asks him to choose between Jawan character Azad and Vikram