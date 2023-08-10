Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of one of the most-anticipated films of 2023, Jawan. The prevue of the film along with the first song Zinda Banda have been doing rounds on social media. Fans cannot wait to see the magic of SRK on the big screens again after the huge success of Pathaan. Recently, SRK treated fans and followers with the film’s new poster on Tuesday, featuring himself, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi. Amid this, King Khan hosted an #AskSRK session on Twitter on August 10 and answered the fans' questions in the most hilarious and quirky way. During the interactive session, a fan said that Zinda Banda song did not suit the actor and got a witty reply from Bollywood's Baadshah.

Shah Rukh Khan gives a witty reply to fan who says Jawan song Zinda Banda didn't suit him

In the interactive session on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan was showered with various types of questions that came from his fans and followers and the actor seemed to handle them in the most quirky and hilarious way possible. During the #AskSRK session, a fan said, "Sir jee ye Zinda Banda song aap me bilkul suit nahi kiya. Next song kab aayegi. #AskSrk." Reacting to it, SRK commented, "Maaf karna bhai. Next wala tumhare size ka suit banunga!! Pant Pyjama tum khud le lena….#Jawan." Have a look:

Quoting a dialogue from Jawan Prevue, another fan asked, "Dear SRK Sir, you're saying in #JawanPrevue :- "jab mein villain banta hu toh mere saamne koi bhi hero tik nahi sakta" Baat galat nahi hai but why're you boasting yourself !? Khud ki tarif khud hi karna acchi baat nahi hai SRK Sir. #AskSRK #Jawan7September2023 #Jawan #SRK."

Shah Rukh Khan's witty and humorous reply read, "Theek hai kal se tum meri tareef shuru kar doh. Main chup rahunga…next Prevue silent wala dalunga. Tum dub kar lena jo Mann chahe. #Jawan."

About Jawan

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is directed by Atlee Kumar. Fans are going to see Shah Rukh sharing the screen space with south superstars, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The cast of the film also stars Deepika Padukone in a special cameo role. Jawan is all set to hit theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's hilarious reply to fan asking 'why did you go bald in Jawan' is winning hearts