Shah Rukh Khan gives apt reply to fan who asked him 'light ka bill har mahine kitna aata hai?' during #AskSRK

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen after four long years in January 2023 with Pathaan. After breaking and making several box office records, he is all ready to set the screens on fire again with his upcoming film Jawan. Earlier today, on August 10, he shared a brand new poster of Jawan featuring himself, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Amid building excitement with the new poster, SRK was seen hosting 'Ask SRK' on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan hosts Ask SRK on Twitter

King Khan took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "So many things to feel happy about today….feel I should spread some part of it to you all. Let’s do #AskSRK for a few minutes. Ready ahhh!! #Jawan."

He was then seen answering interesting questions shared by his fans. One of Shah Rukh's replies grabbed everyone's attention. A fan was seen inquiring about Shah Rukh's monthly light bill. The fan tweeted, "@iamsrk. aapka ghar ka light Bil Har mahine Kitna Aata.....?? #AskSRK." This time, the Zero actor decided to give a sweet reply instead of being sarcastic or witty. He replied, "Humare ghar me pyaar ka noor phaila hua hai. Ussi se Roshini hoti hai….bill nahi aata. #Jawan."

Another fan asked, "Which is easier to play on reel, a comedy lover boy or an action hero with patriotism?" SRK replied, "Comedy is always difficult…then romance I think at least for me because I am very shy. #Jawan."

One of his fans asked him an interesting question regarding his voice training. The tweet read, "Hav you had any professional voice training? How do u work on voice modulation... Every other project is non identical.. never fails to give cold shivers!! "Koi hero tik nhi sakta....." #AskSRK #Jawan." The superstar replied, "Learnt it during theater days. Keep trying variations sometimes it sounds good for the character. #Jawan."

Meanwhile, speaking of Jawan, it also stars Nayanthara, Vijay, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover and others. Fans are even more excited for Jawan since it will also feature Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. Shah Rukh and Deepika's glimpse from Jawan Prevue has already left fans curious. The much-awaited Atlee directorial will hit theatres on September 7.

