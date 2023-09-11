Shah Rukh Khan gives cutesy reply to his little fan who invited him for dinner at her house in Hampstead- Watch

Ever since the release of Jawan in theatres on September 7th, Shah Rukh Khan has garnered a lot of praise and appreciation for delivering yet another outstanding performance after Pathaan. In fact, his latest release is already setting a new record for the highest opening-day collections. Moreover, videos of fans dancing in theatres started flooding on social media which undoubtedly captured SRK's attention. Apart from this, a little fan also caught Shah Rukh's attention with her cute talks.

Shah Rukh Khan replies to a little fan on X

Recently on X (formerly Twitter), a fan posted a video of his daughter who can be seen saying that she has watched the superstar's films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Dil Toh Pagal Hai, and she wanted him to visit her school and meet her friends. Moreover, the little girl in the pink frock also said that she would like Shah Rukh to come over to her house in Hampstead and have dinner there and do a sleepover, too. In the caption, her father wrote, "Dear @iamsrk, Mehr’s tiny diary has a page reserved just for you: ‘The day SRK replied.’ How about we don’t let that page stay blank? Your move, King Khan. Mehr is a huge fan and thank you so much for your reply already #SRKFillThePage #LitttlestSRKFan @SRKUniverse #ASKSRK." To this, the Badshah of Bollywood replied, "Thank u, Mehr!!!! Love u too!!! Your page does not have to be blank anymore... Keep smiling little one!!! Big hug!!!" Have a look:

About Jawan

Jawan marked Atlee's directorial debut in Bollywood. The film also starred Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Aaliyah Qureishi, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, among others. At the same time, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt made special appearances in the movie. Moreover, the blockbuster film is Red Chillies Entertainment presentation produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

As of now, Jawan is creating new records at the box office as it reached the coveted Rs. 500 crore milestone in just four days, therefore outpacing Pathaan, which took almost five days to achieve the same feat.

ALSO READ: 'I'm sure log mujhe chhodh kar...': Shah Rukh Khan reacts after fan dances to Zinda Banda during Jawan show