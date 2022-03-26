Shah Rukh Khan gives a glimpse of the 'unstoppable' Pathaan & flaunts his chiselled abs; PIC

Shah Rukh Khan is finally back in action and his fans couldn’t be any less happy. The superstar, who was last seen in 2018 released Zero, is set to make his comeback on the big screen with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan and is currently busy shooting for the same. In fact, several pics from the Pathaan sets had even surfaced on the internet, which got the fans excited for the movie. And now, Shah Rukh Khan has taken social media by storm today as he has dropped another pic flaunting his Pathaan look.

Taking to his Instagram account, Shah Rukh shared a shirtless pic of himself clicked by Tarun Vishwa wherein he was hanging with two ropes. He flaunted long hair with a stubble look and had completed his look with trendy sunglasses and track pants. In fact, Shah Rukh was raising the temperature as he was flaunting his perfectly ripped abs. In the caption, the superstar wrote, “Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga…” His new pic has certainly got excited about Pathaan.

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s recent post:

Talking about Pathaan, the movie will also feature Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. Shah Rukh and Deepika are currently shooting for Siddharth Anand’s directorial in Spain and are likely to wrap the schedule tomorrow. “After Mallorca, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will head to Cadiz and Jerez for an action schedule that is simply unreal. They will be pushing their bodies to the hilt and filming some death-defying stunts,” a source was quoted saying. Pathaan is slated to release on January 25 next year.