Shah Rukh Khan gives his review of Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofaan; Here's what he said

Toofaan starring Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur has been released. The film is based on the inspiring journey of a boxer.

Toofaan starring Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur has been released on the digital platform. The film is based on the life of a boxer. Helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film is getting a positive response from the audience. Celebrities have also praised the sports drama but there is someone special who has shared his review for the film and also praised the lead actor’s performance. He is none other than . He took to his official Twitter handle and lauded the film.

“Wish my friends @FarOutAkhtar @RakeyshOmMehra the best for their labour of love. I had the privilege to see it a few days back. Extremely fine performances by @SirPareshRawal (wow!) @mohanagashe @mrunal0801 @hussainthelal. My review: we shld all try & make more films like Toofaan,” he wrote. Earlier in the day, Shibani Dandekar also shared an emotional note for Farhan. She wrote, “Watching your journey so closely has been nothing short of a privilege. You went to unimaginable lengths to get into the skin of the character, you didn’t give up till you found his authentic voice, you took your mind to the darkest of places, and you tested your body every single day.”

Even the actor also replied to the post and wrote, “Could not have done it without you .. Love you.”

Take a look at the tweet here:

Wish my friends @FarOutAkhtar @RakeyshOmMehra the best for their labour of love. I had the privilege to see it a few days back. Extremely fine performances by @SirPareshRawal (wow!) @mohanagashe @mrunal0801 @hussainthelal My review: we shld all try & make more films like Toofaan — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 16, 2021

To note, this is the first collaboration of Farhan and Mrunal. The actress was seen playing the role of the love interest of the actor. For the film, the actor has to undergo rigorous training.

Also Read: Toofaan Movie Review: Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s film is a storm worth embracing

Credits :Shah Rukh Khan Twitter

Share your comment ×