Shah Rukh Khan gives ROFL reply to fan asking if he will be blessed with kids after watching Jawan's climax

Shah Rukh Khan is all geared up for the big release of his upcoming movie, Jawan. After his comeback with Pathaan in January this year, the actor is getting ready to captivate audiences once again. Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, and more. It will also include a special appearance by Deepika Padukone. Just before the release, a while ago, Shah Rukh hosted an Ask SRK session on X (Previously known as Twitter) and had a fun chat with his fans.

Shah Rukh Khan gives the wittiest reply possible to a fan during the Ask SRK session

Ahead of Jawan’s release, King Khan decided to conduct an Ask SRK session on X on the 3rd of September, 2023. During the session, one of the fans had a hilarious query and asked the actor, “Sir mere bacche nahi horahe doctor ne bola hai #jawan ka climax dekhne ke baad hojayega. please help #AskSRK 7”. To this, SRK who is known for giving the best witty replies, wrote, “Nahi bhai Climax main guarantee kar sakta hoon….Conception toh God hi denge!!! #Jawan” SEE THE POST HERE:

Shah Rukh Khan reveals how he felt in the police uniform for Jawan

During the Ask SRK session, one of a fan asked the actor about how he felt wearing the police uniform. He wrote, “How did you feel in this uniform?? #AskSRK #Jawan @iamsrk” To this, Shah Rukh replied, “Very proud!! Hope the policemen who do such amazing service for the country appreciate it. #Jawan” SEE THE POST HERE:

About Jawan

Jawan is scheduled to hit theaters on September 7, 2023, and it will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The movie features Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and more. Notably, this film marks the Hindi film debut of renowned South director Atlee Kumar. It's presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

Recently, the trailer for Jawan was released, and it has generated a lot of excitement among fans. Shah Rukh Khan's unique and never-before-seen appearances in the trailer have piqued the curiosity of his fans, particularly his bald look. Fans are also eagerly waiting to witness the showdown with Vijay in the highly anticipated film.

