Shah Rukh Khan gives a shout-out to Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast trailer; Says he and Atlee are his big fans

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter space and shared Thalapathy Vijay upcoming film Beast’s Hindi trailer. He also wished the team luck and stated that the trailer looks ‘meaner, leaner, and stronger’. The actor mentioned that he is sitting with filmmaker Atlee while tweeting this, who is also a big fan of the south superstar.

A couple of hours back, SRK tweeted, “Sitting with @Atlee_dir who is as big a fan of @actorvijay as I am. Wishing the best for beast to the whole team…trailer looks meaner…. Leaner… stronger!!”

Just yesterday, Varun Dhawan unveiled the nail-biting Hindi trailer of Beast. Apart from Vijay, the dark-comedy stars Pooja Hegde in the lead. The Nelson Dilipkumar’s flick also stars Selvaraghavan, Redin Kingsley, Bjorn Surrao, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, and Shine Tom Chacko in key roles. Financed by Sun Pictures, the shoot for this highly anticipated movie has taken place in various locations in Chennai, Delhi, and Georgia. Fans can’t wait to watch Beast, which will hit cinemas on the 13th of April.

Shah Rukh Khan tweets Atlee and Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast trailer:

Coming to Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshah of Bollywood will be collaborating with Atlee on his next. He will be sharing screen space with Nayanthara. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed in February 2022 that Shah Rukh Khan had briefly shot for Atlee's film in Mumbai that month. Now, almost a month since then and having wrapped up Pathaan's shoot in Spain, SRK will resume filming for Atlee's project from this week in Mumbai. According to a latest report in ETimes, this week’s shoot will also see Nayanthara joining SRK.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: 'Shah Rukh Khan is responsible for where I am' says Pathaan co-star John Abraham