Shah Rukh Khan gives shoutout to Karan Johar as he clocks 25 years as filmmaker: You’ve come a long way baby

Karan Johar has returned to the director's chair after seven years. His upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh is all set to release in July this year. The highly-anticipated film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in important roles. A while ago, Karan's BFF and superstar Shah Rukh Khan launched the teaser of his film and penned a beautiful note as he completed 25 years as a filmmaker.

Shah Rukh Khan launches the teaser of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Apart from Shah Rukh and Karan's personal rapport, the duo has done some incredible work together. They successfully managed to redefine romance and emotions through their films. With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, KJo is back to entertain the audience with his magical style of cinema. Shah Rukh launched the teaser on social media and gave a huge shoutout to Karan.

He praised the teaser and gave his best wishes to the entire team. King Khan wrote, "Wow @karanjohar 25 years as a filmmaker. You’ve come a long way baby!! Your father and my friend Tom uncle must be seeing this from heaven and feeling extremely happy and proud. Have always told you to make more and more films because we need the ethereal magic of love being brought to life… like only u can do. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani teaser is looking beautiful. Love you and best wishes to the cast and crew…" Have a look:

After he launched the teaser, Karan reshared it on his Instagram story and wrote, "Bhai I love you...now and forever" followed by red heart emojis. Meanwhile, fans were seen reacting to Shah Rukh's post. A fan wrote, "why can't Karan make another movie with you??" Another fan wrote, "Who all r missing SRK- KAJOL pairing in Kjo movies?"

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranveer have reunited after Gully Boy. Netizens are excited to see them together in Karan Johar style. The film will hit theatres on July 28.

