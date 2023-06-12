Shah Rukh Khan gives shoutout to Suhana Khan and The Archies team: ‘I hope Big Moose is also in the film’

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her debut this year with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The excitement around the film is doubled as the makers unveiled the new poster today. Just like the fans, even Shah Rukh couldn’t stop gushing over it. A while ago, he took to social media and gave a shoutout to his daughter and the entire team.

Shah Rukh Khan showers love on the new poster of Suhana Khan’s The Archies

King Khan, who broke several records at the box office recently with his film Pathaan, took to Twitter and showered love on the entire team of The Archies. He shared the brand-new poster and took a walk down memory lane. He recalled how he used to rent the comic book in advance.

He tweeted, “I remember when I was young ( millions of years ago ) would book my Archie’s Digest in advance to rent. Nostalgia. I hope Big Moose is also in the film! All the best to the whole cast and love.” Have a look:

Apart from Suhana, The Archies will mark the debut of Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Netizens are eagerly waiting to see their acting skills in the film. The much-awaited film is slated to release on Netflix soon.

Work front

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming film, Jawan. It also stars Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. Directed by Atlee, it will hit theatres on September 7. Apart from this, he has Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu, and it is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.

ALSO READ: The Archies: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor exude retro vibes in NEW poster; Navya Nanda REACTS