Shah Rukh Khan gives sneak peek into Boman Irani's role in Dunki; says, 'it was very difficult for him to do'

Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for release. With a few days in hand for promotions, the makers dropped a new video where SRK, Taapsee, and director Rajkumar Hirani discussed various Dunki topics. During the session, Shah Rukh opened up on Boman Irani's character in the film and added that doing the role was difficult for him.

Shah Rukh Khan narrates Boman Irani's role in Dunki

During a recent promotional chat featuring Rajkumar Hirani, Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, King Khan discussed Boman Irani’s character of an English coach and expressed how it left him impressed to see the actor speak the language the way he did in Dunki.

He said, "It’s ironic. He is our English teacher in the film, yet he has to deliberately speak poorly in English (suggesting that he is not fluent in it). The irony lies in the fact that, among all of us, excluding screenwriter Abhijat Joshi, Boman is the most proficient in English. His knowledge of English is not limited. I think it was very difficult for him to do [this character]."

Meanwhile, Boman Irani featured in Rajkumar Hirani’s first-ever directorial venture, Munna Bhai MBBS. Notably, the actor has appeared in all Hirani films since then and those are Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, PK, 3 Idiots, and now Dunki.

Advertisement

In the same video, Shah Rukh Khan also joked about how Vicky Kaushal would have married him instead of Katrina Kaif. He explained the classroom scene in the film and shared, "Classrooms ke jo scenes hain... iske ander ek aisa scene hai jaha main nimbu brother ban chuka hu Vicky Kaushal ka. Log blood brothers bante ha, main nimbu brothers ban chuka hu. Bohut prem ho chuka hai. Ek do baar toh usne mujhe phone kar ke bhi bola ki 'Katrina se maine jaldi shaadi kar li... agar shaadi nahi ki hoti toh main aap se kar leta! (The classrooms scenes, there is a scene where I have become the lemon-brother of Vicky. People become blood brothers, but we became lemon brothers. We were in love. A few times, he even shared that I married Katrina Kaif too soon or else I would have married you)"

Meanwhile, written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 21, 2023.

ALSO READ: Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan jokes Vicky Kaushal would have married him instead of Katrina Kaif; here’s why