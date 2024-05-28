Shah Rukh Khan gives speech after KKR’s IPL 2024 win; says, ‘Wish we had this team for the rest of our lives’

The Kolkata Knight Riders emerged victorious in the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2024. The team’s co-owner, Shah Rukh Khan, was extremely happy as he took a victory lap on the ground after the finals.

Shah Rukh also delivered a heartwarming speech after the win and expressed his wish to have that team forever.

Shah Rukh Khan’s speech after KKR’s IPL win was full of banter and emotions

The X (Twitter) account of the Kolkata Knight Riders recently shared the speech by Shah Rukh Khan after winning the IPL title for the third time. King Khan began by mentioning the team's mentor, Gautam Gambhir, and extended a special thanks to him. He also indulged in some playful banter and said that they had to make Gautam dance at the celebration.

Then Shah Rukh addressed all the players and said, “Thank you everybody; you guys are lovely. God bless you. Just stay healthy. And wherever we go from here onwards, I wish you the best.”

The superstar also expressed a wish, saying, “I know I speak on behalf of Jay, Juhi, Jahnavi, Suhana, Pooja, all of us, who love you very much, that you make us very emotional. And we wish we had this team for the rest of our lives. And you kept on listening to my speeches and playing like this.”



He added, “But God bless you; thank you so much. You were very, very good.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Suhana Khan’s special post after KKR’s commanding victory in the IPL final

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, has also been a constant presence at the matches of KKR this season. The Archies actress posted some special pictures from the winning night on her Instagram. In the first photo, Suhana could be seen holding her younger brother AbRam Khan’s hand as they took a round on the field with their family.

There was a beautiful snap of Suhana hugging AbRam, while her BFFs Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor posed with them happily. Suhana also captured the fireworks and the stunning IPL trophy.

In the caption, she expressed her feelings, saying, “Worth the wait.”

ALSO READ: Inside KKR’s after-party: Shah Rukh Khan poses with Rahmanullah Gurbaz; Ananya Panday, Andre Russell, Shreyas Iyer shake a leg