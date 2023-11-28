‘Shah Rukh Khan gives thousand percent’: Ganesh Acharya on working with actor in Dunki song Lutt Putt Gaya

Dunki has become one of the most anticipated films of the year, marking Shah Rukh Khan's return to the screen after the blockbuster hits Pathaan and Jawan. What adds to the excitement is that it signifies the superstar's first collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani. The film has already unveiled its first look and a song from the album, generating heightened anticipation among fans.

Choreographer Ganesh Acharya, who worked on the song Lutt Putt Gaya, has shared insights into the experience of collaborating with King Khan. He also praised the actor’s dedication.

Ganesh Acharya shares experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan on Dunki song Lutt Putt Gaya

In an interview with Times of India, Ganesh Acharya, who teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan after a long time since their collaboration on the film Baadshah, expressed the sheer enjoyment of working together again. Describing the experience as "great fun," Acharya highlighted Shah Rukh Khan's unparalleled commitment, stating, "If you expect a hundred percent from him, he gives a thousand percent."

Despite challenging shooting conditions in scorching heat, they successfully filmed the song Lutt Putt Gaya, with Acharya marveling at Shah Rukh's dedication and remarkable energy. The choreographer also shared his joy at the positive reception of the song, expressing happiness at reuniting with SRK after a considerable hiatus.

Ganesh Acharya on Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu’s Dunki song Lutt Putt Gaya

Ganesh Acharya discussed the choreography of the song Lutt Putt Gaya, emphasizing its simplicity and the underlying theme of "Koi Kaise Lutt Jaata Hain.” Acharya praised Pritam’s music and noted that Rajkumar Hirani appreciated the choreography.

Acharya further highlighted that the song narrates what Shah Rukh Khan's character and his friends must do to obtain their UK visa. In terms of dance style, he mentioned a departure from Shah Rukh's iconic arm-spreading moves, incorporating more leg movements. Acharya also revealed that he choreographed all the songs in Dunki, with one of them being shot in Kashmir.

Dunki promises a star-studded affair, featuring not just Shah Rukh Khan but also a formidable ensemble cast that includes Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. This dynamic combination of talent is set to grace the screens in December 2023.

ALSO READ: Dunki Drop 1 OUT: Shah Rukh Khan as Hardy impresses with his wit in heartwarming story; Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu shine