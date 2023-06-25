Shah Rukh Khan gives WITTY reply to fan who asks him to smoke a cigarette with him

Shah Rukh Khan has completed 31 years in Bollywood industry on June 25. He debuted in Bollywood in 1992 with Deewana alongside Divya Bharti. With many hit films in his bag, SRK never loses his simplicity. To celebrate his another big milestone in his career, the superstar decided to host ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter to have a fun chat with his die-hard fans. King Khan was seen giving funny replies during #ASkSRK session. One of his fans asked SRK to smoke a cigarette with him and the actor gave a witty reply.

During the interactive session on Twitter, a fan asked SRK to have a cigarette with him. The fan’s tweet read, “#askSRK Sath me cigarette pine chaloge kya @iamsrk sir ???”

King Khan’s witty reply to this read, “Main apni buri aadatein akele hi karta hoon!!”

Apart from his funny replies, Shah Rukh Khan was seen giving some serious replies too. During ‘Ask SRK,’ a fan asked, "After so many successful years in Bollywood and after doing almost every sort of role, now, while picking a movie, do you look at it's commercial aspect or you would also like to do some roles/movies which you may have not done before, or may b more Like Swadesh." Replying to this, King Khan replied, "I now try and do the kind of film the particular director wants to do….not only what I see myself as."

Fans were quick emough to react to his replies as one commented, “I wish to god you work with best director that bring out your real potential very excited for upcoming film lineups.” Another commented, “still. want to see you do what you enjoy. Khair.” “Knew this...and makes me thoda sa sad sir,” a third one commented.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Atlee’s Jawan alongside Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra. He also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in the pipeline. It also stars Taapsee Pannu.

