Shah Rukh Khan goes all out to support government funds & other initiatives amid Covid 19 scare

The nation is currently dealing with a pandemic, and while such situations lead to various kind of crisis at different levels, the Badshah of Bollywood, has extended his support with not just funds set up by the State and the Centre, but a lot more than just that. Shah Rukh went on to make an announcement with a note along with other details and reshared a Tweet from his company, Red Chillies Entertainment.

He took to social media to announce all that he along with the support of others, including the likes of Juhi Chawla, his wife , and others, is committed to doing. He wrote on Twitter, "In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family."

In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family. https://t.co/LWz4wQGaPe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 2, 2020

Shah Rukh was recently slammed for not coming out in support of those who have been affected by the COVID 19 outbreak, and while his fans did make sure to give it back to the trolls, it looks like SRK did have something big in store, and we are wondering what will people have to say now.

