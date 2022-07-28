Shah Rukh Khan goes down on his knees while Taapsee Pannu smiles in this leaked pic from Dunki sets in London

All eyes are on Shah Rukh Khan ever since he announced his series of films. The excitement levels of the fans skyrocketed after he announced that he would be doing a film with Rajkumar Hirani. Well, he is currently in London shooting for it and several pictures from the sets of his looks have been going viral on social media. Today yet another picture of him from the streets of London in his look from Dunki is out and the presence of Taapsee Pannu in this picture is what is taking the excitement levels of the fans a notch higher.

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu’s leaked image:

In the picture, we can see Shah Rukh Khan sitting on his knees. He can be seen wearing a red jacket over a checks shirt and black pants. He has a backpack kept on the floor in front of him as he seems to be in the middle of a conversation with Taapsee Pannu who stands beside him. Tapsee can be seen smiling in the picture and looks lovely in a pink sweater-like top. She too has a backpack on her shoulder. This image is shared by a fan page who wrote, “EXCLUSIVE :Look from #Dunki king of bollywood #ShahRukhKhan #SRK #SRK #SRKians #Pathaan #PathaanTeaser #Jawaan.”

Check out the image:

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be seen in Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. Recently the first look of Deepika from the film was released. Apart from this, Khan will next feature in Atlee's highly-anticipated film, Jawan. He will be collaborating with the filmmaker for the first time and will also share the screen with Nayanthara. It will be released on June 2, 2023, across five languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in theatres across the globe.

