Shah Rukh Khan greets his fans on Eid from Mannat balcony after 3 years; PICS
On the occasion of Eid, Shah Rukh Khan conducted his annual ritual and greeted his fans after three years.
After three years, Shah Rukh Khan conducted his annual ritual on the occasion of Eid and greeted his fans, who had gathered outside his Mumbai house on Tuesday. The Om Shanti Om actor was seen standing on top of his balcony, waving and throwing flying kisses at his crazy, fans. He also wished them all 'Eid Mubarak' warmly and extended festive greetings.
Check out Shah Rukh Khan's PICS:
