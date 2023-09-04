Shah Rukh Khan greets Jawan director Atlee's mother with folded hands at Chennai event; video goes VIRAL

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action thriller film, Jawan, is creating significant anticipation as it is the second project to arrive in his comeback year after the blockbuster Pathaan. This movie also marks his first collaboration with filmmaker Atlee. The trailer and the film's soundtrack have successfully generated excitement among fans, and advance bookings are on track to set new records. In their efforts to promote this massive project, the team has left no stone unturned. Alongside the trailer screening at the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai, a grand pre-release event took place in Chennai, where the cast and crew engaged with their enthusiastic fans. A heartwarming video capturing King Khan's respectful greeting to Atlee's mother, with folded hands and a bow, has gone viral on the internet. Fans have been deeply moved by the star's humble gesture.

Shah Rukh Khan bows down to Jawan director Atlee’s mother at Chennai event

On August 30, a grand pre-release event for Jawan took place at the Sri Sairam Engineering College in Chennai. Shah Rukh Khan graced the event, drawing a massive crowd of fans. The event was attended by the film's director Atlee, music composer Anirudh Ravichander, and the cast, including Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and others. During the event, Atlee invited his mother onto the stage to meet Shah Rukh. King Khan greeted her with folded hands and even bowed down as a sign of respect. The trio engaged in a conversation, and SRK also shared a warm hug with Atlee's mother. The touching moment was captured on video, and it has since gone viral on social media. Have a look:

Fan reactions to Shah Rukh Khan meeting Jawan director Atlee’s mother

As soon as the video was shared by a fan on X (Twitter), netizens swiftly began expressing their admiration in the replies and quotes. Shah Rukh's genuine and gracious demeanor clearly resonated with fans, evoking a strong emotional response. One person referred to him as the “Humble king,” while another stated, "King Khan for a reason." Another admirer commented, “The love and warmth with which he meets everyone is so darn endearing. This got to me.”

Jawan features Nayanthara as the leading lady, and the film is set to hit theaters on September 7.

