Shah Rukh Khan greets specially-abled fan with folded hands hours before getting admitted; proves he's the true KING: WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan fans were left concerned after the news of the actor getting admitted to the hospital came out. After the KKR vs SRH match in Ahmedabad, the actor was reportedly feeling unwell because of this he was admitted to KD Hospital.

A video of SRK from the stadium, stopping and fulfilling a specially-abled fan’s request to get a picture clicked with him is going viral. Well, this video was captured just hours before getting admitted and it is proof of the Pathaan star’s humility towards his fans.

Shah Rukh Khan interacts with his specially-abled fan

The video is shared by Shah Rukh Khan’s fan page on X with the handle name SRKsSamina. In the video, we can see the actor making his way towards the exit with his manager Pooja, and other KKR team members. The actor looked dapper in a white tee that he paired with grey denim, his hair tied in a ponytail, and glares.

On spotting the specially-abled fan sitting in a wheelchair, the Pathaan star stopped right in front of him, kept his mobile phone in his pocket, and folded his hands to greet the fan. He even hugged the fan and got a picture clicked with him. Sharing this video, the fan page wrote, "After the match yesterday, even though Shah wasn't feeling well, he met with a specially-abled fan and took pictures with him. No media ppl around, but the same kindness and humility as always."

Check out the video:

Juhi Chawla gives Shah Rukh Khan’s health update

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to Ahmedabad’s KD hospital. The actor felt unwell because of heat stroke and dehydration. His good friend and KKR’s co-owner Juhi Chawla along with hubby Jay Mehta paid a visit to the actor in the hospital. Talking to News 18, Juhi Chawla informed that Shah Rukh Khan was not feeling well and that is why he got admitted. She further said that he is being attended to and is feeling much better. “God willing, he will soon be up, and in the stands on the weekend, cheering the team, as we play the finals,” stated the Duplicate actress.

