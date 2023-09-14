Shah Rukh Khan gushes over Allu Arjun's heartfelt review of Jawan; recalls watching Pushpa 'thrice in 3 days'

Allu Arjun, a Telugu star, made his debut in the film industry with the film Gangotri in 2003, and since then he has starred in notable films like Julayi and Pushpa: The Rise. Recently, Allu took to social media to praise Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film Jawan which was released on September 7.

Shah Rukh Khan replies to Allu Arjun's note on X

Shah Rukh Khan replied to the post written by Allu Arjun on X (formerly Twitter) in the most sweetest manner. King Khan wrote that he is a big fan of Allu Arjun and Pushpa. At the same time, he said that this appreciation coming from 'The Fire' made his day. He wrote, "Thank u so much my man. So kind of you for the love and prayers. And when it comes to swag and ‘The Fire’ himself praises me….wow…it has made my day!!! Feeling Jawan twice all over now!!! I must admit I must have learnt something from you as I had seen Pushpa thrice in three days!!! Big hug to u and will come and give u one personally as soon as possible. Keep swagging!!! Love u." Have a look:

What did Allu Arjun write for team Jawan and Shah Rukh Khan?

Allu Arjun posted a long and sweet note for the whole team of Jawan and its lead actor Shah Rukh Khan. In the post, apart from SRK, he praised Atlee, Anirudh Ravichander, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, and Nayanthara. He wrote, "Biggg Congratulations to the whole team of #JAWAN for this mammoth blockbuster. Warm regards to the entire cast, technicians, crew & producers of #JAWAN. @iamsrk garu’s Massiest avatar ever , charming the whole of India & beyond with his swag. Truly happy for you sir, we prayed this for you. @VijaySethuOffl garu is so terrific in his role as always. @deepikapadukone elegant, effortless & impactful star presense, #Nayanthara shines brightest on a national scale, @anirudhofficial you are making everyone in the nation go on loop to your music. Biggg Biggg Congrats for @Atlee_dir garu for making us all proud , delivering thought-provoking commercial film & creating history at the Indian box office."

About Jawan

Produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma, Atlee's Jawan starred King Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, among others in significant roles.

