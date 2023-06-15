Shah Rukh Khan had a shocking reaction after Amol Palekar approached him with Paheli; Find out

Do you all remember the Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji starrer film Paheli? Be it the storyline, the concept, or the songs, everything hit the right note. Although this Amol Palekar directorial was not that big a commercial hit but that did not stop it from being the official entry to the 79th Academy Awards. Well, almost 18 years later this film has gone on to become an underrated gem of Bollywood. In a recent interview with Rajshri Unplugged, Amol Palekar revealed the first reaction of SRK on hearing the script and how he finalized King Khan and Rani in the leading roles.

Amol Palekar on Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction to the film narration

Amol Palekar revealed that he wanted to cast new actors in the film. But when he was advised to consider established actors who would be open to new concepts, Amol approached Shah Rukh Khan. The director further added that SRK attentively listened to the narration that was given by the writer of the film. After hearing the narration, King Khan not only agreed to act but even offered to produce the film. Palekar recalls, “He lit up a cigarette and the first dialogue Shah Rukh said was a surprise to us, he said, ‘Sir, would you mind if I produce this film?’.” “All the requirements of mine or the conditions of mine, were accepted by him. He compelled all of them without any disturbance,” he added.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Atlee’s Pathan. This film will also star Nayanthara opposite King Khan. We will also get to see Deepika Padukone in a pivotal role. Apart from this he also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu.

