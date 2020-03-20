Shah Rukh Khan had to call off Om Shanti Om shoot for Deepika Padukone because of THIS reason; Deets Inside

One can never get enough of all these trivia that are associated with Bollywood films and well, here's one from Deepika Padukone's debut film, Om Shanti Om.

made one of the finest Bollywood debuts with co-starrer Om Shanti Om, and well, the movie has gone on to become a recall worthy film in B-town. Ever since the actress has worked with SRK on multiple occasions, and she has managed to bring out great chemistry with him, Chennai Express is one such example as well. SRK and Deepika are definitely one of the most loved duos, and because we often miss them, we thought we can at least talk about them.

We came across this interview of the actress back when the movie was to release and we found out a rather interesting trivia. It so happened that when she was asked to talk about something she remembers, she got talking on how she had fever on this one day and in the scene, SRK was to pass her by, and soon he figured out about her fever and decided to call off the shoot and did not allow her to shoot until she recovered. She added how that is something very sweet of him and given how he is a professional, this is something that stayed with her.

Well, Shah Rukh has always been a gentleman, hasn't he? Fans of the actor can list down multiple instances when SRK has managed to win his fans over and this happens to be one of them as well. On the work front, Deepika is currently gearing up for a film with Shakun Batra and was last seen in Chhapaak.

Credits :Lehren

