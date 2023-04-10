Shah Rukh Khan hails Rinku Singh in Pathaan style for his five successive sixes; Ranveer Singh, Aryan react

On Sunday, superstar Shah Rukh Khan was seen lauding his cricket team after it won the match against Hardik Pandya's team. Interestingly, one of the players, Rinku Singh left everyone mighty impressed with his performance in the match with five consecutive sixes. Shah Rukh was seen hailing him on Twitter in Pathaan style. He shared an edited poster of Pathaan featuring Rinku's face on it.

Shah Rukh Khan calls Rinku Singh 'his baby'

Shah Rukh, who is riding high on the success of Pathaan, took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU !!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember Believe that’s all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir!" Have a look:

SRK's son Aryan Khan took to Instagram and called Rinku a 'beast' while Suhana Khan called it 'unreal'. Ranveer Singh too was seen hailing Rinku's performance. He tweeted, "RINKU !!!!!!!!! RINKU !!!!!!! RINKU !!!!!!! RINKU !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Yeh kya tha !?!?!?!"

Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday were also seen celebrating the massive victory of SRK's team. Arjun Rampal tweeted, "Omg KKR #RikuSingh 5 sixes in a row. What a chase incredible, never seen anything like this. Absolutely exhilarating. Congratulations #KKR."

Meanwhile, the match took place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Juhi Chawla, who is the co-owner of the team, was seen cheering for them in the stadium. She also posted a picture of herself while enjoying the match.

Work front

Shah Rukh is currently busy shooting for Atlee's Jawan in Mumbai. The film also stars Nayanthara, Sunil Grover and Sanya Malhotra. Apart from this, he has Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu. The film is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.

