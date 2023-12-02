Shah Rukh Khan ‘hardly’ knew anything about 'Dunki thing' before the film; reveals his ‘emotional weak point’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan seems to be on a roll this year. He started the year with a bang with the release of Pathaan, followed by his recent venture Jawan.

Notably, as King Khan awaits the release of his next project Dunki, he recently conducted an "Ask SRK" session with his fans. He shared what attracted him to the comedy-drama project and shared that on the personal front, just like everyone else, his family turns out to be his emotionally weak point.

The actor seems to be all pumped with energy as he looks forward to the release of the highly anticipated Dunki. Ahead of its release, the makers of the film released new song Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se leaving fans feeling overwhelmed. During the actor’s recently conducted Ask SRK session, a fan popped open the question in front of the superstar about what is his ‘weak point’. To this, King Khan responded by saying his ‘family’.

“You made us so emotional with this song. Whats your emotional weak point? #AskSRK,” said the fan referring to Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se. The question caught the eyeballs of Khan as he replied, “My family I guess….isn’t that that for everyone. #Dunki.”

Shah Rukh Khan calls Dunki ‘fascinating’ and ‘dangerous’

During the same interaction session, a fan nudged the actor to reveal how much information he had about the film before agreeing to come on board and what is the one thing that fascinated him the most about the movie. King Khan mentioned that he hardly had any details about the project and the movie’s director Rajkumar Hirani and writer Abhijat Joshi approached him for it.

“Actually hardly anything. Raju and Abhijaat brought it to my knowledge. It’s fascinating….dangerous and quite an overwhelming experience to have learnt about it and portray parts of it. #Dunki,” said the Baadshaah of Bollywood in response to the fan, who asked him, “How much did you know about this #Dunki thing before doing this film and what fascinated you most about this project #AskSRK.”

More about Dunki

The film will also star Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Remarkably, the storyline of the movie revolves around an illegal immigration technique called Donkey Flight.

