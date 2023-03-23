Shah Rukh Khan has a cute reaction on watching ‘chota Pathan’ dance to his song, says THIS to Irfan Pathan

It looks like the Pathaan fever has taken over everyone once again after the film was released on the OTT platform. The Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abrahan starrer did not only break several box office records but also won the hearts of their fans. Since yesterday, fans have been going gaga over the movie yet again after they saw it on the OTT platforms. But the one fan whose cute video has taken over the internet and even gotten SRK himself to comment on it is that of Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan’s little munchkin. Scroll down to check out the video.

Shah Rukh Khan praises Irfan Pathan’s son

Taking to his Twitter handle, Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan shared an adorable clip of his little son dancing. The video begins with the little munchkin sitting on the floor right in front of Irfan. The moment the cricketer plays Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan, the baby gets up and stars starts dancing in his own cute way and has a bright smile on his face. This lightens up the Indian cricketer too and we bet you too will find it super cute. Sharing this video, the cricketer wrote, “Khansaab @iamsrk please add one more cutest fan in your list…” Sharing this video, SRK replied, “Yeh tumse zyaada talented nikla….chota Pathaan.”

Check out the video:

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

After Pathaan, Shah Rukh is all set to be seen in Jawan. The film is directed by Atlee and it also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover in key roles. Recently, Pinkvilla reported that Sanjay Dutt has also joined SRK to shoot for Jawan. Apart from this, he also has Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. Both films will be released this year.

