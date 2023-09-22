Shah Rukh Khan has a heartwarming reply as fan asks him to choose between Jawan character Azad and Vikram

Jawan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, has been making waves since it hit theaters. It had a hugely successful release on September 7, with fans arranging special projects to mark the film's premiere. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan plays a double role of both father and son, Azad and Vikram. Shah Rukh, who has been actively responding to messages lately, again conducted an Ask SRK session on X to engage with his fans and followers.

Shah Rukh Khan on choosing his favorite character between Azad and Vikram from Jawan

In the film Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan plays two different characters. Initially, he portrays the young Azad Rathore, who serves as a prison jailer for women. Later, he takes on the role of his father, Captain Vikram Rathore, who is a former commando. Today, during an Ask SRK on X (formerly known as Twitter), conducted by the superstar, a fan asked him to choose his favorite character among Azad and Vikram. The fan wrote, “#AskSRK asking again. Everyone is crushing over Vikram including me, so wanted to know who is your favourite Vikram or Azaad?,” along with smileys and a red heart emoji.

To this, King Khan replied with a witty answer and wrote, “Arre how to choose. I loved the fact that they both hug warmly even when they do to each other and kiss when they hug. #Jawan” HAVE A LOOK:

Shah Rukh Khan reveals son AbRam's reaction after watching Jawan

While the superstar was showered with various types of questions, a curious fan asked Shah Rukh Khan about how his younger son, AbRam Khan, reacted after watching Jawan, and SRK’s answer definitely won hearts. The fan asked, “Abram ne #Jawan dhek ke kya kaha #AskSRK @iamsrk.”

Replying to the question, King Khan wrote, “Baap Baap hota hai..!! No no just joking. He loved the fight with the Big guy….he loved it in the climax. #Jawan.” HAVE A LOOK:

Talking about the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, the movie hit theaters on September 7, this year, under the direction of the famous South filmmaker Atlee. The cast also includes Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and more. Deepika Padukone was also seen in a remarkable extended cameo and garnered high acclaim.

On another note, Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Dunki has been confirmed by the actor to hit theaters during Christmas. The film is under the direction of Rajkumar Hirani.

ALSO READ: 'Chipkaliya toh nahi dekhi...': Shah Rukh Khan reacts when asked if there are lizards in Mannat