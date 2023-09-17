Shah Rukh Khan has a heartwarming reply to fan who watched Jawan alone; 'My films can be enjoyed...'

The enthusiasm for Jawan is still going strong, evident in the love and praise it's receiving from people worldwide. With Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, the film features some remarkable high-octane action sequences that keep the audience at the edge of their seats. The blockbuster film has been ruling the box office since its release and is receiving positive reviews from both, the audience and the critics. Now, another fan expressed her love for the actor as she watched the film alone.

Shah Rukh Khan’s adorable reply to a fan who enjoyed Jawan alone

Amid the Jawan fever, a fan of Shah Rukh Khan took to her X handle (formerly known as Twitter) to share a photo of her posing with the Jawan poster during her movie day out and expressed how she enjoyed the film “alone as usual” for the love of Shah Rukh Khan. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “@iamsrk I watched it alone as usual. The person next to me ask: Do you like Indian films or is it just Shah Rukh Khan? He knew the answer. Always and forever Shah Rukh Khan.”

The tweet was noticed by the superstar, who then gave an adorable reply to his fan’s tweet and wrote, “Thank u so much…. My films can be enjoyed alone too I’ve been told… because while I might be on screen, I like to think I’m with u in your hearts too!!! Ha ha”. HAVE A LOOK:

Atlee desires to make a spin-off of Shah Rukh Khan’s character Vikram Rathore from Jawan

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Atlee was asked about a character from Jawan that he would love to make a spin-off for, and the director smiled and said, “Vikram Rathore for sure. Vikram Rathore is my hero."

Atlee added, "Maybe one day, I will make a spin-off to that. Let’s see.” He added, “I am a daddy’s boy and hence, I love to write strong father characters. You can see it in all my films.”

Meanwhile, the film Jawan ends with a hint of a sequel, where Azad and Vikram Rathore prepare for a new mission to combat corruption involving the Swiss Bank. When asked whether he has discussed Jawan 2 with Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee said, “Every film of mine has an open end but to date, I have never thought of doing a sequel to any of my films. For Jawan, if anything strong comes to me, I will make a part two. I have kept an open end and I can come up with a sequel now or later. But definitely will come up with a sequel to Jawan one day.”

Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles along with Deepika Padukone’s extended cameo role is currently running in the theatres.

