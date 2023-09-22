Shah Rukh Khan has a Jawan style response as fan asks him about his current state of mind

Shah Rukh Khan's last release, the action thriller film Jawan, turned out to be a major box-office success. The film hit the theatres on September 7 and received the biggest opening for any Bollywood film in history. Basking in its success, SRK recently decided to conduct his popular ask SRK session on Twitter where he interacts with his fans.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals his state of mind

Today, on September 22nd, Shah Rukh Khan did his ask SRK session on Twitter during which one user asked him about his current state of mind. King Khan gave a response in Jawan style and wrote, "Masssy…Maaassassyyy…..#Jawan"

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Abram's reaction on Jawan

Another user asked SRK what was Abram's reaction after watching Jawan. The superstar wrote, "Baap Baap hota hai..!! No no just joking. He loved the fight with the Big guy….he loved it in the climax. #Jawan"

About Jawan

Jawan marks SRK's second film in 2023 after his comeback vehicle Pathaan. The film is helmed by popular Tamil director Atlee in his Bollywood debut; it is produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies. Jawan has an amazing ensemble cast from both North and South including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). After Jawan, Shah Rukh will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The film is based on the issue of illegal immigration and is slated to be released during the Christmas week in December this year.

Team Jawan held a post-release event

A few days ago, the team of Jawan conducted an event in Mumbai to celebrate its success. The event was attended by most of its cast and crew members including SRK, Deepika, Atlee and Vijay Sethupathi. SRK took the moment to praise the film's team for their dedication and hard work. Deepika, who was also present at the event, said: “I have no words to say except thank you so much for all the love. I really just did this for my love for Shah Rukh and everyone knows the relationship that we share. And I didn’t anticipate for this to become so special but I’m just proud and happy to be here and support the team.”

