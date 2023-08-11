Shah Rukh Khan has a SAVAGE reply to user who age-shames him for Jawan; 'Bewakoof hone ki koi umar...'

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar is set to be back on the silver screens with the highly anticipated upcoming action thriller, Jawan. The much-awaited project, which marks the Bollywood debut of the renowned Tamil director Atlee. As you may know, Shah Rukh Khan and his team have already kickstarted the promotions of Jawan. He recently interacted with his fans and answered their questions on Twitter. However, SRK is now garnering the attention of netizens with his savage reply to a user who age-shamed him.

Shah Rukh Khan has a SAVAGE reply to a user who age-shamed him

As you may know, Shah Rukh Khan is not just famous for his impeccable acting skills, but the superstar has earned a massive fan following with his witty comebacks in interviews and social media interactions. During his recent interaction with fans, an internet user age-shamed the superstar, to the much annoyance of his fans and loyal followers.

"Sir, Jawan hone ki ek umer hoti hai par aapki umer to bahut jada ho gai hai (Sir, there is an age limit to be called a Youth, you have crossed that age," posted the user, who participated in 'Ask SRK' interaction on Twitter. However, Shah Rukh Khan, in his signature style, replied: "Accha kiya yaad dila diya…. Ek aur yaad rakhna… Bewakoof hone ki koi Umar nahi hoti…. ha ha. #Jawan (Thank you for reminding me. Just, remember one thing, there is no age to be an idiot)". SRK's savage reply is now winning the internet.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's Tweet, below:

About Jawan

Jawan, which is touted to be a complete entertainer, reportedly features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role. South superstar Nayanthara is making her Bollywood debut, playing the female lead opposite SRK in the film. Vijay Sethupathi is appearing as the lead antagonist in Jawan, which will feature Deepika Padukone and celebrated Tamil movie star Thalapathy Vijay in cameo appearances.

The Atlee directorial, which features a stellar star cast including Priya Mani, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, Astha Agarwal, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and others in the supporting roles, is slated to hit theatres across the globe on September 7, 2023.

ALSO READ: Jawan: Is Shah Rukh Khan starrer next song titled Chaleya? Actor hints as he reacts to fan's question