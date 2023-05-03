Shah Rukh Khan has a shocking reaction to a fan clicking a selfie with him at the airport; WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive fan following and we know that. His fans can go to any extent to enjoy a glimpse of their favourite star. Especially when the star comes out of his home, fans cannot stop themselves from clicking a selfie with SRK. Well, today as the actor arrived back in town and was snapped at the Mumbai airport, he was mobbed by the fans. But a video is going viral of the Pathaan star stopping one of his fans to click a selfie with him.

Shah Rukh Khan stops his fans to click a selfie with him

Popular paparazzi account on Instagram, Viral Bhayani, shared a video on his handle wherein we can see Shah Rukh Khan arriving in style at the Mumbai airport. As expected, the star was accompanied by his team who made sure to escort him to his car. But, the excitement levels of the fans reached their peak upon seeing the superstar and one of the fans came closer to him for a selfie. But the actor stopped the fan with his hands and did not let him click a selfie.

Check it out:

Shah Rukh Khan’s all-black attire

In the pictures, we can see Shah Rukh Khan arriving in style in an all-black attire. The moment he arrives, the crowd went crazy on seeing him. He was escorted by his team and his manager. The actor greeted everyone with his usual ‘salaam’ gesture. He wore a black tee, layered it with a black leather jacket, and paired it with black cargo pants. The actor also wore black glasses and managed to walk towards his car.

