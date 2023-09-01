Shah Rukh Khan has a witty response to fan who booked entire restaurant to meet him; ‘Keep the dinner ready’

Jawan, the mass entertainer that features superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, is gearing up for a massive global release. The makers are currently busy with the pre-release events of the Atlee directorial. After the grand Chennai event, leading man Shah Rukh Khan and his team attended the grand trailer launch event of the film, which was held at Burj Khalifa, Dubai, on August 31, Thursday night. The videos of King Khan's fun interaction with the fans from the event are now going viral.

Shah Rukh Khan's witty response to a fan who booked an entire restaurant

As always, the Bollywood superstar thoroughly entertained the fans who were present at Burj Khalifa to witness the trailer launch, with a fun speech and stunning performances. Before the Jawan trailer was screened on Burj Khalifa, Shah Rukh Khan addressed the audience and passionately spoke about his ambitious film, and the idea behind going truly pan-India and collaborating with the Tamil film industry's finest talents.

Meanwhile, the anchor informed SRK that his fan and his family booked an entire restaurant in Burj Khalifa to meet him and witness the Jawan trailer launch event. Shah Rukh Khan, who is clearly moved by the fan's gesture, reacted to the loving gesture with a witty reply. "Keep the dinner ready... I'm coming there," said the superstar as he waved at the fan and his family. "And some wet towels. I need to wash myself, please... It's very hot in this red jacket like I've told everyone today. Thank you so much everyone, God bless you," he further added.

Watch Shah Rukh Khan's witty response to fans, below:

Jawan: All you need to know

The mass actioner, which marks Shah Rukh Khan's first onscreen collaboration with director Atlee, features the superstar in multiple avatars. Nayanthara, the lady superstar of South cinema is making her Bollywood debut with the film, which features National award-winner Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist.

Deepika Padukone will be seen in a special appearance in Jawan, which will have Priya Mani, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, and others in supporting roles. Anirudh Ravichander has composed songs and the original score. GK Vishnu is the DOP. Ruben handles the editing. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer is bankrolled by his home banner, Red Chillies Entertainment.

