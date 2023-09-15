Shah Rukh Khan has an aww-dorable reaction as Deepika Padukone plants a sweet kiss on his cheek; PIC

The recently released action thriller Jawan has taken the country by storm. Audiences have embraced the film, and it has enjoyed exceptional success at the box office. To celebrate this massive movie, a post-release event was held in Mumbai, attended by superstar Shah Rukh Khan and the cast and crew, including Deepika Padukone, who made a special appearance in the movie. Deepika shared an adorable picture of herself with King Khan on social media, capturing a sweet moment where she gives him a kiss on the cheek.

Deepika Padukone shares adorable photo with Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan

On Friday, September 15, the Jawan team came together for an energetic event in the city, featuring media interactions, live performances, and plenty of excitement and emotions. Shah Rukh Khan was stylishly dressed in a black suit, while Deepika Padukone looked stunning in a white saree with a black shimmery border. Deepika took to Instagram to share several pictures of herself in her evening attire. However, the last photo in her post was a delightful surprise for fans. In that image, Deepika could be seen giving a sweet peck on Shah Rukh's cheek. SRK had his arm around her, and his response was an endearing, scrunched-up face with a sweet smile. The Om Shanti Om actress captioned her post with, “It’s the last one for me… (heart emojis).” Have a look:

Fan reactions to Deepika Padukone’s picture with Jawan’s Shah Rukh Khan

Fans immediately flocked to the comments section of Deepika Padukone's Instagram post and showed their agreement with her caption. One fan wrote, “it’s the last one for us too queen and king,” while another said, “SHOULD HAVE POSTED THE LAST ONE FIRST.” They showered love and praise on the beloved onscreen couple with comments like, “My hearts,” “Beyond beautiful,” and “Best Pair On Screen.”

During the event, Shah Rukh and Deepika also danced to the song Chaleya from Jawan, with music director Anirudh Ravichander performing live on stage. Expressing his gratitude to Deepika for doing the special appearance in the movie, SRK said, “It was very large hearted of her. I know we are very close to each other, we love each other like family but even then sometimes work and profession comes in your head and heart. For her to have done this also as an actor, it's very gutsy.”

