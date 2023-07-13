Shah Rukh Khan has an epic reply as troll asks him if he buys tickets to his own films

Shah Rukh Khan demonstrated his legendary wit and humor during a recent fan engagement on Twitter. This was held shortly after the release of Jawan Prevue, where the actor spoke with fans and answered their queries. During this interaction, he came across a troll who asked if he buys tickets to his own films. Unfazed by the criticism, Shah Rukh Khan answered with an epic response that demonstrated his quick thinking and fun temperament.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to user asking if he buys tickets to his own films

Taking to Twitter, one user tweeted, “Tum kya apni movie ke ticket khud hi khareed lete ho. @iamsrk. #Jawan (do you yourself buy tickets of your own films)?”

SRK did not ignore this question. But instead, the actor replied to it in the same tone. He answered, “tum kya apne kaam ki salary khud pay karte ho? (do you yourself pay salary for your work)?”

With this smart response, SRK demonstrated his ability to convert a troll's remark into an amusing moment, earning him praise from his admirers. Moving on, the Jawan actor also engaged in conversation with other fans and answered with some witty responses.

Jawan prevue and poster generates excitement

The Jawan Prevue itself was well appreciated by the crowd. Viewers were impressed by the teaser, which featured actors such as Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani. The presence of these brilliant actors added to the excitement surrounding the film's release, increasing its popularity.

As Jawan's release date approaches, fans excitedly anticipated the chance to see the entire film in theatres. The film generated a lot of buzz because of Shah Rukh Khan's charm, the interesting glances from the prevue, and the superb ensemble cast. Audiences are nothing but excited to see the enchantment that the film promises to bring.

Meanwhile, along with the fan interaction, Shah Rukh Khan revealed a new poster for Jawan recently. The poster depicted the actor in a bald avatar holding a gun, which added an intriguing element to the film's promotion.

Jawan, directed by Atlee is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 7.

