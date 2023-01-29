Shah Rukh Khan has an epic reply for a fan who asked ‘Sir itne sexy kyu ho?’

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar has now made a massive comeback to the big screens with his latest outing Pathaan. The spy thriller, which is helmed by Siddharth Anand has now emerged as a mega box office success and has broken many pre-existing collection records of Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently on a high with the exceptional success of his comeback film, has been interacting with his fans through his official Twitter handle very often. Shah Rukh Khan's epic reply to a fan who asked ‘Sir itne sexy kyu ho?’

As always, Shah Rukh Khan is now winning the internet with his witty, epic reply to the fans, who asked him some very interesting questions. Amidst the interaction with his followers, a fan asked the Pathaan actor: "@iamsrk sir itne sexy Kyu Ho? #AskSRK" King Khan, who has always won hearts with his wit and intelligence, answered: "Kya karoon ab aadat si padh gayi hai…ha ha. Honestly it’s only in the beholders eye…#Pathaan" The fans and cine-goers are now going gaga over Shah Rukh Khan's impeccable humour sense and confidence. Check out Shah Rukh Khan's Twitter post below:

Shah Rukh Khan credits Siddharth Anand and Aditya Chopra for the success During the Twitter interaction with his fans, Shah Rukh Khan also opened up about the massive success of the film. "Out of how many scripts you selected pathan ???? Who is sole responsible for pathan to exist ??," a fan asked the celebrated star. Shah Rukh Khan credited director Siddharth Anand and producer Aditya Chopra for the mega success of the film. "Only Aditya Chopra and Siddharth Anand. Rest of us just followed their instructions…," replied the actor. Check out SRK's reply below:

About Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan appeared as the titular character Pathaan, a RAW field officer in the film which marked his first collaboration with director Siddharth Anand. The spy thriller features Deepika Padukone as the female lead and popular actor John Abraham as the lead antagonist. Salman Khan made a cameo appearance in Pathaan as Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, his character from the Tiger film series.

