Shah Rukh Khan has an exciting evening plan with Atlee, opens up about Jawan teaser release

Shah Rukh Khan fans can never get enough of him on the silver screen. Especially after the massive success of Pathaan, fans have no patience and are eagerly waiting to see him back again on the silver screen. The actor has a couple of exciting projects in his kitty and the first from the lot is Jawan. This film is helmed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone in a cameo. It has already created a lot of hype. And now, when SRK started with an 'Ask SRK' session on Twitter, fans could not wait but ask him a lot of questions about this upcoming film.

Shah Rukh Khan answers fan questions about Jawan teaser and trailer release

During the ASK SRK session on Twitter, one of the fans asked Shah Rukh Khan about the trailer of Jawan and also commented about the promotion. The fan wrote, “When Jawan trailer will be out sir? And why am feeling there is not enough promotion for jawan?” To this, King Khan replied, “The fact that you are asking about Jawaan is promotion enough!!” Further, when another fan asked about his evening plans, the Pathaan star revealed that he will be watching Jawan with Atlee. We all know that SRK is quite a witty personality and never fails to give witty answers to his fans. When another fan asked him about the teaser release of the film, the actor replied and asked, “If I tell u, then it won’t be a tease ja..??”

Check it out:

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s work front, he has Jawan in his kitty. This film also stars Sanya Malhotra apart from Nayanthara. Sanya recently expressed her excitement about sharing screen space with King Khan. Directed by Atlee, it will hit theatres on September 7. Apart from this, he has Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu, and it is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.

