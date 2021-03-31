Shah Rukh Khan has an apt response for not coming out on his balcony of Mannat, Check the tweet out

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently shooting for Pathan, held Ask Me Anything session on Twitter. He was seen answering all questions of the fans.

Bollywood Badshah has a huge fan following and even after so many years his stardom is going strong. The actor’s residence popularly known as Mannat is one of the attractions in Mumbai. People throng in huge numbers to just have one glimpse of their favourite actor. And superstar Shah Rukh Khan also never disappoints his fans. Be it any festival or even his birthday he comes out on his balcony to meet his fans. He waves at them, throws flying kisses and fans also enjoy seeing him. Shah Rukh Khan has always believed that he is because of his fans.

Today, after months Shah Rukh Khan held Ask Me Anything session on Twitter and it has to be special. Fans just came up with funny questions and the actor also replied to them with his humour. But one such fan shared a poster of Shah Rukh Khan standing at his balcony asking him, “#AskSRK we are waiting for this moment” and the actor replied saying, “Yeah hope we can all meet but right now I avoid coming out so that people don’t congregate. But soon we will overcome all of this...”

Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Shah Rukh Khan is not coming out at his balcony as he does not want his fans to gather outside his residence and spread the virus further.

Yeah hope we can all meet but right now I avoid coming out so that people don’t congregate. But soon we will overcome all of this.... https://t.co/yzTQnFwSOO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Pathan. The shooting of the film has been going on. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, and John Abraham will be also be seen in the film. In the film we will also see a cameo by

