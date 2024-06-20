Shah Rukh Khan has been an idol for Munjya actor Abhay Verma, actor says he aspires to be like Jawan star

Director Aditya Sarpotdar recently brought together actors Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma to feature in a horror-comedy film titled Munjya. Inspired by Indian folklore and mythology, the movie emerged as a commercial success and received mixed views from critics and films alike.

Verma, who showcased his exemplary acting skills in the entertainer, stated recently that he is inspired by the King of Romance, Shah Ruk Khan. Read on!

Abhay Verma wants to be as successful as Shah Rukh Khan

After much anticipation, the supernatural comedy horror film Munjya was theatrically released on June 7. The movie stars Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma, Mona Singh and Sathyaraj in key roles.

While in a recent interview with Mid-Day, The Family Man actor stated that he is inspired by Shah Rukh Khan and aims at living a life like him. The publication quoted him saying, “I know there can't be any other Shah Rukh Khan. But I would really like to not only become a successful actor as he is but also as gentle a human being as him.”

Taking notes from SRK’s inspiring journey, the Safed actor further added that he would like to forge that for himself and work in excelling his career ‘keeping Shah sir in my mind’. Verma further called the Jawan star a ‘terrific actor and a superstar’.

Abhay Verma says he looks up to Shah Rukh Khan

While he is moved by Shah Rukh’s personal and professional life, it’s his personality and open-heartedness that really inspires him. “Box office success is a professional aspect of your life but what matters to me the most is what kind of a person you are. You can win as many hearts you want with your goodness,” the young actor stated adding that the Pathaan actor is ‘someone who I have looked up to’.

Heaping praises on SRK, the actor concluded by saying that the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor ‘has been my idol for the longest’. “I have done everything in my love for him except building a temple,” he added. On the work front, Abhay Verma has also been part of projects like Safed and Little Things.

