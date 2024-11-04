Shah Rukh Khan has been 'papa's friend', Salman Khan is more than 'family', says Baba Siddique’s son Zeeshan as he shares his bond with superstars

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and threats that could be triggering for some readers.

NCP Leader Baba Siddique shared a close bond with several Bollywood celebrities. Recently, his son Zeeshan Siddique talked about his relationship with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. While he called King Khan his father's 'friend', he referred to Sikandar star as "more than a family friend."

In a recent conversation with The Lallantop, Zeeshan Siddique was asked that after his father Baba Siddique’s killing, a lot of focus shifted to his Bollywood connection, especially with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Further being queried if they were their family friends, Zeeshan was quick to say "Yes."

He further added, "Salman bhai is more than a family friend. He is like family. Shah Rukh sir is also a family friend, he has been Papa’s friend, but Salman bhai and Papa were childhood friends. Salman bhai is very close.”

Zeeshan further revealed that even after his father’s demise, he has been talking to Salman every one or two days. “He checks on us, how is the family doing and all that,” he revealed further clarifying that they never discussed the death threats Khan has been receiving from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. He noted that a father’s friend is more like a ‘Chacha (Uncle).’

Reflecting on why he refers to Salman as ‘bhai,’ Zeeshan stated that it is because of his "persona" as he asserted that calling him "chacha" would be awkward. However, he treats him as an uncle.

In addition to this, upon further being asked if any of these Bollywood superstars would be a part of his political campaign. Zeeshan explained that he and his father always made sure that their personal and political lives didn’t mix. He stated that if anyone wishes to be a part of their campaign, they can rightfully do that.

However, since many celebrities don’t like political inclinations, they also don’t like to put anyone in such an uncomfortable situation where they might hesitate to agree.

Baba Siddique was well-known for his big star-studded Iftaar parties and mending differences between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. In an interview with BBC Hindi earlier, Zeeshan revealed that Salman has been keeping a constant check on their family and had been having sleepless nights.

