Shah Rukh Khan has ‘big time FOMO’ after his ‘little circus’ Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam pose for a pic

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood and there is no denying this fact. He enjoys a massive fan following and netizens go gaga over any picture of him that makes it to social media. Well, it is not just SRK but even his kids enjoy a huge fan-following. Recent, his elder son Aryan Khan had shared a couple of pictures of him posing with his sister Suhana Khan and his younger brother AbRam Khan which was loved by everyone. Yesterday, Suhana shared yet another picture from the same photoshoot but what caught our attention was King Khan’s comment on it.

Shah Rukh Khan’s comment on Suhana Khan’s picture

In the picture which Suhana Khan shared we can see Aryan Khan standing in the middle. Suhana Khan who looks lovely in a denim outfit clings on to her elder brother while Aryan playfully holds AbRam Khan’s hoodie as he smiles. All three of them look gorgeous and this makes for an adorable picture. The moment Suhana shared this picture, fans went gaga over it and even many Bollywood celebrities commented on the picture. But Shah Rukh Khan took to the comments section and wrote, ‘My little Circus - Big time FOMO!!’.

Check out Suhana Khan’s post and Shah Rukh Khan’s comment:

Love from other celebrities

As soon as Suhana Khan shared the photo, they were flooded with likes and comments from fans and friends. Among others was Suhana's best friend-actress Ananya Panday, who dropped red heart emojis. Sanjay Kapoor, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also dropped immense love on Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam's picture. Meanwhile, on Monday, Aryan also shared a similar photo on his Instagram and captioned it: “Hat-trick."

Suhana Khan’s debut

Talking about Suhana's The Archies, reports suggest that in Zoya's adaptation, Suhana will be seen playing the role based on Veronica Lodge, while Khushi will feature as Betty Cooper, and Agastya will play the character of Archie. It is slated to premiere on Netflix in 2023.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan watched Darlings twice, Alia Bhatt reveals Shah Rukh Khan’s family loved the film

