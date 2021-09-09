Shah Rukh Khan has an EPIC reaction to Gauri Khan’s mother dancing video; Check out!

We all know that Shah Rukh Khan is one of the wittiest actors in the Bollywood industry. His epic responses and one-liners always win hearts. Well, had recently shared a video of her mother dancing and having a gala time. The star wife had posted this video to wish her mother on her birthday last night. But what caught our attention today is SRK’s epic reaction to this video.

Taking to his Twitter handle, he reshared the dancing video of his mother-in-law and wrote, “Hmmm need to take dancing lessons from mom in law.” In the video, we can see, Gauri Khan’s mom dancing on the song ‘Daddy Cool’. She looked so happy and could be seen enjoying to the fullest as she was grooving to this song. Gauri wrote ‘Mommy cool’ on the video. Sharing this video, Gauti had written, “There’s no one who can match your steps … Happy Birthday Mom ..”

Take a look:

Hmmm need to take dancing lessons from mom in law. https://t.co/6t5u0MtT6D — (@iamsrk) September 9, 2021

The moment Shah Rukh Khan shared this video on Twitter, fans took to the comments section and started asking him to announce his next movie. One fan wrote, “humko movie chahiye”. Another fan wrote, “when’s ur next movie coming out bro?” A third fan wrote, “Sir har koi anounnce kar raha hai apni movie bas aap hi nahi kar rahe ho. So please announce your next movie please sir yaa at least ek date bata dijiye ki kab announcement karenge aap kyu ki bahut time Ho gaya Sir please announce something related to your next movie.”

Well, on the work front, SRK will soon be seen in Pathan alongside and John Abraham. Reportedly, he has also begun shooting for Atlee’s next.

