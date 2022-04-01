Shah Rukh Khan has now become a part of crossword puzzle in a US newspaper; Here's how

The craze for Shah Rukh Khan truly knows no bounds. In a career spanning over decades, Shah Rukh has established himself as a true superstar of the Indian film industry. He has a massive fan following from across borders, languages, and cultures, and today, we got yet another glimpse of the same. A few hours back, a Twitter user took to the micro-blogging site and shared a picture of a US newspaper. Posting the photo, she wrote that SRK has featured as a question and an answer on the crossword puzzle. Yes, you read that right!

A person named Paige Wilson took to her Twitter space, and wrote, “Hi Shahrukh @iamsrk !! My sister (thanks, Pam!) sent me this pic to let me know that you were a question/answer (most important one!) in the Los Angeles Times crossword puzzle yesterday! :) With so much love & city-pride from L.A. today! (heart emoji) (palm trees emoji).”

She also shared a picture of the crossword puzzle and one can see the question which mentioned the Swades actor. The question read, “Versatile award-winning Indian film star known by his initials ‘SRK’”. The answer was filled in as ‘Shah Rukh Khan’.

Take a look at the tweet mentioning Shah Rukh Khan:

A few months back, another SRK fan from Egypt helped out an Indian professor named Ashwini Deshpande when she was unable to transfer money. The Egyptian travel agent booked her reservations without any advance payment, as she belonged to SRK’s country. Later, the Badshah of Bollywood wrote the sweetest message for the Egyptian travel agent which read, "Thank you for being kind to my fellow Indian. Very gracious and generous of you. May your kind of good souls multiply.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has the much-awaited Pathaan. He also has Atlee’s next, and Rajkumar Hirani’s social drama.

