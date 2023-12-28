Shah Rukh Khan has robots at Mannat for THIS reason; Dunki co-star Vikram Kochhar recalls AbRam’s cute gesture

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has delivered back-to-back engaging gigs for SRKians this year. From kickstarting the year with Pathaan to releasing the fan-favorite Jawan, King Khan has been invincible. His latest venture Dunki also created quite some buzz. Notably, his opulent residence Mannat, is the evidence of years of hard work put in by the superstar.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki co-actor Vikram Kochhar revealed that he visited his residence after being cast in the project and added that he saw robots lying around in his house. Mentioning how his house was better than what he had visualised, he also recollected the adorable way in which little AbRam welcomed his guests that day. Read on to find out what else he said about Shah Rukh Khan’s son.

Vikram Kochhar reveals why Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat has robots

Vikram Kochhar was recently seen starring in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki, which was cheered on by several. In a recent interaction with Home Bollywud, Kochhar discussed how he visited Mannat after being cast in the movie and elaborated on the spacious interiors, calling it a ‘comfortable space’. He also revealed that there were robots spread across Mannat as the actor is obsessed with technology.

He added Shah Rukh Khan explained to his guests all about the robots and everything was well-maintained and the people around were taken care of.

Emphasizing the same at stretch, the actor said, “It was better than I’d ever imagined. It’s a very comfortable space, and a lot of it has to do with the way Shah Rukh sir hosts his guests. It feels like a lived-in place. Sir loves robots, he’s fascinated by technology, that’s why his films have a lot of VFX. Robots were lying around in his house, and he started telling us about them. Everything had a purpose, everybody was taken care of. It was all very nice, the exhausts and ACs were all proper and nice.”

Vikram also elaborated on the way SRKians had flocked outside the Raees star’s house and going into a flashback, he recounted that it was only some years ago that he himself was a part of those crowds and shared that he feels proud today that he got the invitation to step inside the doors of the lavish property.

AbRam is a ‘sensible kid’, says Vikram Kochhar

The actor proceeded to highlight the minutes of that day and shared the warm welcome with which Khan had greeted his guests with. He also recalled meeting his son AbRam, whom he called ‘cute and sensible’ kid, and revealed the way he served them some cake.

Diving into the same in detail, he shared, “Shah Rukh sir welcomed us very warmly, fed us amazing snacks. We met his son, AbRam, who was baking a cake that day. He served us the cake he’d made. He’s a very cute and sensible kid. In fact, calling him a kid feels odd.”

More about Dunki

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Vikram, the movie also featured Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal. Notably, its storyline touched on the topic of Donkey Flight, which is an illegal immigration technique.

