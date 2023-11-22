Shah Rukh Khan has 'sorted' reaction after fan asks him to choose between Dunki and Suhana Khan's The Archies

Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his comedy-drama film Dunki. It marks his first collaboration with ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. Ahead of its release, the actor recently conducted his popular askSRK session on Twitter in which a user asked him if he is more excited about Dunki or Suhana Khan's The Archies.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals if he is more excited about Dunki or The Archies

Today, on November 22nd, Shah Rukh Khan conducted his famous ASKSRK session on X (formerly Twitter). During the session, a user asked him, "What are you more excited for Dunki or Archies ?? #ASKsrk @iamsrk". In response, King Khan revealed Suhana Khan's reaction to his upcoming film and also said that he loves her debut film The Archies. He tweeted, "Suhana loves Dunki and I love Archies. Between the two of us I think we are all sorted. #Dunki"

Check out his tweet!

About Dunki

Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and written by Hirani, Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani; it is based on the illegal immigration concept of Donkey Flight. The film is slated to release theatrically on December 22nd, 2023. Recently, the makers dropped its first song titled Lutt Putt Gaya. Earlier, a teaser video titled Dunki drop 1 was released which was able to generate a lot of excitement about the film. Hirani and SRK's connection goes back to the former's first film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. which was first offered to SRK. However, the actor was not able to do it for some reason.

About The Archies

The Archies is directed by Zoya Akhtar and written by Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Ayesha Devitre Dhillon. It stars debutant Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor along with Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda. The film is based on the namesake American comic book series and is slated to release on Netflix on December 7, 2023.

