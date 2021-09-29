Shah Rukh Khan has the sweetest reaction to Aryan and AbRam 'bonding' at their boys night out

’s wife has shared a picture of her sons and AbRam bonding at a game session. The picture immediately started trending on social media. The star kids make a very rare appearance on social media. Aryan has not started his Bollywood career but still enjoys a huge fan following on social media. The same is with . She also has a massive fan following. Coming back to the picture, many celebrities commented on it but it was the father’s comment which grabbed everyone’s attention.

In the picture, AbRam is sitting in Aryan's lap as they play together on a tablet. Shah Rukh Khan commented, “Games are the new bonding’ force…brothers who play together I guess stay together.” Gauri had written, “Boys night out… @___aryan___” as caption. Both boys are looking engrossed in the play. AbRam is wearing a black T-shirt and Aryan is wearing a white T-shirt. Amrita Arora, Bhavana Pandey and Zoya Akhtar left heart emojis on the picture. Farah Khan commented, “Beautiful boys.. well done Gauri.”

Fans also dropped lovely comments on the photo. One of the fans wrote, “What... Is this recent pic of both... Or old one.” Another writes, “What a beautiful sight! Bringing the sweetest smile to one's face!”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is shooting for the Pathan. and John Abraham will also be seen in the film. Pathan is directed by WAR director Siddharth Anand and backed by Yash Raj Films. It is reported the Shah Rukh and Deepika will be traveling to Spain for a song shoot.

