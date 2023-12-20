Shah Rukh Khan has sweetest reply after fan expresses sadness over not being able to watch Dunki due to exams

Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The first and biggest collaboration between both maestros is already generating immense buzz on social media.

While ardent fans have already been going gaga as they look forward to the big release of the film, King Khan infusing much more excitement, recently conducted an #AskSRK on his X. A fan expressed sadness over not being able to watch the film and the superstar had a super-sweet response.

Shah Rukh Khan's winning reply after fan regrets missing Dunki due to exams

Today, on December 20, Shah Rukh Khan took to his X (formerly Twitter) and conducted an #AskSRK session before the big release of Dunki. Several fans flooded the timeline of the actor with their questions and SRK yet again wholeheartedly tried to reply to most of them. Amongst others, a fan expressed remorse as he couldn’t watch the film owing to his exam.

He wrote, “@iamsrk I hv exams now I cant watch dunki. Feeling very sad and depressed. Wt shouldI do. I cant miss this exam coz it's very important and also cant miss ur movie also. Anyways will be keep loving you for life and hope dunki will another 1000 cr blockbuster..#AskSRK”

To this, the actor yet again won over the fans as he dropped a cutesy reply. SRK replied, “You please study hard for the exams. The movie will be there later also for you to watch. All the best just make sure it’s what u do first after the last exam!! #Dunki”

Shah Rukh Khan reveals his favorite moment from Dunki

In addition to this, another fan asked the actor about his favorite moment while shooting for Dunki in the film. He wrote, “@iamsrk what’s your favourite moment while shooting for dunki? #AskSRK.”

Shah Rukh divulged that it was actually the comedy scenes that he enjoyed shooting, heaping praise on his co-actors as he wrote, “Shooting the comedy scenes was too much fun as all the actors had such great comic timings. #Dunki”

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the long-awaited Dunki stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, and others in pivotal roles.

The film will be released tomorrow, i.e. December 21.



