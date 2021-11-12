Shah Rukh Khan has taken THIS major step for Aryan Khan’s safety as he is all set to return to his shoot

Shah Rukh Khan and his family had gone through a really tough time ever since Aryan Khan was arrested. As reported, SRK had cancelled all his shooting schedules during that time and his prime focus was only his son and his bail. Now that the star kid is out on bail, it looks like King Khan is finally ready to shift his focus from his family to his work. But before he gets back to work and be away from his family and especially his son, SRK has taken a major step towards Aryan’s protection.

If earlier reports are to be believed, then Aryan Khan is completely traumatized by the entire incident and it has shaken him to the core. The star kid stays in the room most of the time and has even stopped meeting his friends. After returning to Mannat Aryan has become even more reserved and to get him out of this state SRK and Gauri have been spending quality time with their son. But, now the star has to return to work, which means he will have to be away from his son. This has left him worried about his son’s safety and has been looking for a reliable bodyguard just like his own bodyguard Ravi Singh.

However, reportedly Shah Rukh has now decided that instead of a new person for Aryan, he will let Ravi Singh be in the city, while Shah Rukh takes on a new bodyguard for himself. “Aryan is not someone to get very comfortable in a new person’s company but he has known Ravi Singh for years now and shares a good rapport with him. He is supposed to visit the NCB office every Friday and with the new team investigating the case, there may be the frequent summons and in such a case, Shah Rukh feels it is best to have someone known and trusted along with Aryan. So that he can be at peace when he is away from home for shoots,” said a source close to the family.

