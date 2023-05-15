Shah Rukh Khan has THIS serious complaint from his wife Gauri Khan and it's too cute; Find out

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest Bollywood actors and there is no denying this fact. He enjoys a massive fan following not only in India but across the globe. Apart from being a brilliant actor, the actor is a doting father and a loving husband and is always present to support his wife Gauri Khan in all her ventures. Today, at Gauri Khan’s book launch, the Pathaan star was present to support her and cheer for her. The actor spoke his heart out and revealed a complaint he has from his wife. Scroll down to read about this complaint.

Shah Rukh Khan’s complaint from his wife Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan is a designer and we all have seen her fabulous piece of work. She has gone on to design some of the best spaces around. Today the star wife launched her own book and Shah Rukh Khan was present to be her biggest cheerleader. We all know that Shah Rukh Khan has a great sense of humor and his wit is often talked about. And at the event, while interacting with the media, he opened up about a complaint he has from his wife. King Khan said, “My wife is launching a book and I have to be here at the launch. She is designing everything around the world except my room and my house. But I am a forgiving person.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Siddharth Anand's directorial Pathaan. This film which also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham not only broke all box office records but also paved the way straight into the hearts of his fans. He will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu and Atlee’s Jawan alongside Nayanthara. Jawan also has a cameo of Deepika Padukone. Apart from this, SRK has also started shooting for his special cameo in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3.

