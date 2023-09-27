Shah Rukh Khan has THIS to say when asked if he reflects on life before stardom

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the massive success of his recent release Jawan. The Atlee directorial received the biggest box-office opening for any Bollywood film in history. Post its release, Shah Rukh has been conducting various rounds of his popular Ask SRK sessions on Twitter to interact with his fans.

Shah Rukh Khan opens up about reflecting on his life before stardom

Today, on September 27th, King Khan conducted his famous Ask SRK session on Twitter during which a user asked him an interesting philosophical question. They asked, "How often do u sit and look back on life ? And think about life before stardom? #AskSRK" In response, the superstar wrote a very inspiring answer. He tweeted: "Never ever. The road ahead is more attractive than the paths I have already negotiated. #Jawan"

Check out his tweet:

Shah Rukh Khan announces charity shows of Jawan

Earlier during an ask SRK session, Khan was asked by a fan if he plans to do some charity now that Jawan has become a huge success. In response, he wrote that he will be organizing charity shows for Jawan through his NGO Meer Foundation. "Yeah the whole family has been saying it. Will start with all our partners that Meer Foundation works with to show everyone the film. Being an entertainer if I can make all of them smile it will be most satisfying. Telling @RedChilliesEnt just now. Tks for the idea. #Jawan," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Jawan has surpassed the 1000 crore club globally. The film is directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies banner. It stars SRK, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). After this, SRK will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki which will release theatrically on December 22nd this year. The film is based on the issue of illegal immigration and also stars Taapsee Pannu, Dharmendra, and Vicky Kaushal (in a cameo).

ALSO READ: 'I can’t wait for it': Boman Irani praises Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki; says it is on an 'unusual subject'