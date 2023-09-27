Shah Rukh Khan has THIS to say when asked if he reflects on life before stardom

During a recently held ask SRK session on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan was asked if he looks back at his life before he achieved super stardom

Written by Yash Singh Updated on Sep 27, 2023   |  05:24 PM IST  |  4.1K
Instagram
Picture courtesy: Instagram

Key Highlight

  • Shah Rukh Khan recently conducted an ask SRK session on Twitter
  • A user asked him if he reflects on his life before stardom
  • Shah Rukh was last seen in the action thriller Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the massive success of his recent release Jawan. The Atlee directorial received the biggest box-office opening for any Bollywood film in history. Post its release, Shah Rukh has been conducting various rounds of his popular Ask SRK sessions on Twitter to interact with his fans. 

Shah Rukh Khan opens up about reflecting on his life before stardom

Today, on September 27th, King Khan conducted his famous Ask SRK session on Twitter during which a user asked him an interesting philosophical question. They asked, "How often do u sit and look back on life ? And think about life before stardom? #AskSRK" In response, the superstar wrote a very inspiring answer. He tweeted: "Never ever. The road ahead is more attractive than the paths I have already negotiated. #Jawan"

Check out his tweet:

Shah Rukh Khan announces charity shows of Jawan

Earlier during an ask SRK session, Khan was asked by a fan if he plans to do some charity now that Jawan has become a huge success. In response, he wrote that he will be organizing charity shows for Jawan through his NGO Meer Foundation. "Yeah the whole family has been saying it. Will start with all our partners that Meer Foundation works with to show everyone the film. Being an entertainer if I can make all of them smile it will be most satisfying. Telling @RedChilliesEnt just now. Tks for the idea. #Jawan," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Jawan has surpassed the 1000 crore club globally. The film is directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies banner. It stars SRK, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). After this, SRK will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki which will release theatrically on December 22nd this year. The film is based on the issue of illegal immigration and also stars Taapsee Pannu, Dharmendra, and Vicky Kaushal (in a cameo).

ALSO READ: 'I can’t wait for it': Boman Irani praises Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki; says it is on an 'unusual subject'

Advertisement
About The Author
Yash Singh
Yash Singh

With over two years of experience in entertainment journalism, Yash Singh is a film geek who lives and

...
Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!