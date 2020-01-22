Shah Rukh Khan has the wittiest answers for his fans on the Ask SRK session; Check it out

So here are some hilarious yet amazing replies by Shah Rukh Khan for his fans on the #AskSRK session that happened today. Have a look:

, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero with and has not signed up any project since then. Fans are eagerly waiting for King Khan to announce his next project. Despite not having any movie in the pipeline, Shah Rukh Khan is trending on Twitter. SRK is known for his witty answers, good sense of humour and his love for his fans. To interact with his fans and clear some questions that his fans need an answer to, Shah Rukh conducted a #AskSRK session for them.

SRK"s fans couldn't let go off this opportunity and flooded social media with some interesting and hilarious questions. Being the humble person he is, the Badshah of Bollywood had the wittiest answers to all the questions. Not only SRK's fans but even actor Riteish Deshmukh asked Shah Rukh a question to which he gave an amazing answer. King Khan has once again managed to leave the audience in splits and the fans go gaga over him through this session. He did not shy away to answer any absurd or weird question asked by his fans to him.

So here are some hilarious yet amazing replies by Shah Rukh Khan for his fans on the #AskSRK session:

Please direct this question to my chemistry teacher..@thesushmitasen https://t.co/V9ClwzU6Oh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Whenever you are sad hungry or angry...cry just a little bit while playing your favourite video game. https://t.co/YoG90FVN6E — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Main hi announce karunga aur kaun karega mere bahi! https://t.co/GU0B3qif8O — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

As soon as KKR makes you the Head Coach my friend. https://t.co/1SSCwWLS8E — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Wear a helmet!!! https://t.co/9pFOWjUDaW — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Bas aap Dua mein yaad rakhna. https://t.co/YRYfCjR67K — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Damn multiple choice questions!? Was always awful with them. https://t.co/PGFGEdXjqS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

I like cheese... https://t.co/U3XVh5hbkc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

30 saal ki mehnat mein padega. https://t.co/Y3qfb7IMdk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

I have reserved it for the best movies of my life... https://t.co/y4NYJiaJPQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Meanwhile, various rumours of the actor teaming up with South director Atlee and Rajkumar Hirani are floating around. However, Shah Rukh hasn’t commented on any of it. There were also reports of Shah Rukh collaborating with Kareena Kapoor Khan for Rajkumar Hirani's project doing rounds. Infact speculations of SRK collaborating on a movie with were also in news. Recently, he was snapped on the sets of Dance Plus 5 with Remo D'Souza.

