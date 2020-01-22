Shah Rukh Khan has the wittiest answers for his fans on the Ask SRK session; Check it out

So here are some hilarious yet amazing replies by Shah Rukh Khan for his fans on the #AskSRK session that happened today. Have a look:
1303 reads Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan has the wittiest answers for his fans on the Ask SRK session; Check it outShah Rukh Khan has the wittiest answers for his fans on the Ask SRK session; Check it out
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif has not signed up any project since then. Fans are eagerly waiting for King Khan to announce his next project. Despite not having any movie in the pipeline, Shah Rukh Khan is trending on Twitter. SRK is known for his witty answers, good sense of humour and his love for his fans.  To interact with his fans and clear some questions that his fans need an answer to, Shah Rukh conducted a #AskSRK session for them. 

SRK"s fans couldn't let go off this opportunity and flooded social media with some interesting and hilarious questions. Being the humble person he is, the Badshah of Bollywood had the wittiest answers to all the questions. Not only SRK's fans but even actor Riteish Deshmukh asked Shah Rukh a question to which he gave an amazing answer. King Khan has once again managed to leave the audience in splits and the fans go gaga over him through this session. He did not shy away to answer any absurd or weird question asked by his fans to him. 

So here are some hilarious yet amazing replies by Shah Rukh Khan for his fans on the #AskSRK session:

Meanwhile, various rumours of the actor teaming up with South director Atlee and Rajkumar Hirani are floating around. However, Shah Rukh hasn’t commented on any of it. There were also reports of Shah Rukh collaborating with Kareena Kapoor Khan for Rajkumar Hirani's project doing rounds. Infact speculations of SRK collaborating on a movie with Karan Johar were also in news. Recently, he was snapped on the sets of Dance Plus 5 with Remo D'Souza. 

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan discloses to Riteish Deshmukh a life lesson he learnt from his son AbRam & we could all use it

Credits :Twitter

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement