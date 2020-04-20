Shah Rukh Khan has the wittiest reply to a fan asking him to sign new films; Here’s what he has to say

During a live Twitter #AskMe session, Shah Rukh Khan was asked by a fan to sign a new film and here’s what the Zero actor had to say. Read on!

At a time when all of us are indoors owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, , today, decided to ward off our Monday blues as he interacted with his fans on Twitter. During his #AskSRK session on Twitter, when a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan to sign a film, the actor’s reply was as witty and quirky as it could get. During the Ask Me session, a fan asked, “Scripts to bohot padhi Hongi Apne ab ekhad sign bhi kardo #AskSRK,” and to this, SRK replied, “Abe sign to kar doon...abhi shooting kaun karega!!.” Well, well, we totally understand SRK’s answer because given the current pandemic situation that has plagued the entire world, no shootings will take place whatsoever.

Also, when another fan asked the Baadshah of Bollywood as to when will he announce his next film as the question asked was, “When will u announce ur next ...Tired of rumours...and Analyzing ur next by looking at ur looks in video n guessing the film u r doing #asksrk,” SRK told the fan not to tire himself as he wrote, “Don’t tire yourself. It’s obvious I will do some films...it’s obvious they will be made..and it’s obvious you all will know.”

Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens of the country to come forward and contribute towards the various relief funds, Shah Rukh Khan provided 25,000 PPE kits to frontline healthcare workers in Maharashtra to aid them in their fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic, and when the Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare of Maharashtra, Rajesh Tope, took to Twitter to thank the superstar for his contribution, SRK wrote, “Thank you sir for all your help to source the kits. We are all together in this endeavour to protect ourselves and humanity. Glad to be of service. May your family & team be safe and healthy.” Earlier, SRK and his wife, , had given their 4-storey personal office space to be used as a quarantine capacity, equipped with essentials for quarantined women, children and elderly. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Anand L.Rai’s Zero co-starring and , and as of now, he hasn’t announced his next film.

